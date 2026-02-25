The Yash Chopra Foundation launched the Saathi Program 2026, a year-long welfare initiative providing regular support to film industry workers. It covers household, healthcare, education, and travel expenses, with a focus on retired workers.

The Yash Chopra Foundation on Wednesday announced the launch of its Saathi Program 2026, a year-long welfare initiative aimed at supporting film industry workers and their families. The programme will provide regular support instead of one-time help. It is meant for workers who work behind the scenes in the film industry and often face financial challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Benefits of the Saathi Program

According to a press release, under the Saathi Program 2026, registered film workers and their families will receive help in key areas. This includes monthly household support to improve food security, healthcare assistance for medicines and medical tests, and education aid for children's school and college needs. The programme will also provide support for annual travel to hometowns.

Special Focus on Vulnerable Groups

The foundation has placed special emphasis on retired film workers aged 60 and above and persons with disabilities, acknowledging that these groups often face higher medical expenses and limited income sources.

Eligibility and Target Beneficiaries

To be eligible, workers must be registered with recognised film unions. The programme is aimed at low-income households, families with children studying in school or college, and older workers managing ongoing health issues.

What's New in the 2026 Edition?

The 2026 edition of the programme introduces increased yearly support per beneficiary and offers more flexible benefit options. Healthcare assistance has been expanded to provide better access to medical tests and treatments, while simplified digital systems have been implemented to streamline the application process and make it easier for beneficiaries to access support. (ANI)