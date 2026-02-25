PM Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv to a warm welcome from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. The leaders' bond was highlighted by a hug and Netanyahu pointing out the matching saffron colour of their attire. Modi is on a two-day visit to deepen the strategic partnership and will be the first Indian PM to address the Knesset.

A Warm, Saffron-Tinged Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to a warm welcome, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu receiving him at the airport. The warmth of ties was evident as the two leaders hugged each other.

A small yet striking detail drew attention as the leaders interacted with each other. PM Netanyahu pointed to the matching colour of the pocket square of Prime Minister Modi and the outfit of Sara Netanyahu. "That's saffron," PM Modi said with a smile. PM Modi was seen wearing a traditional Indian attire consisting of a cream-coloured kurta with white churidar. He layered a neatly tailored grey, patterned half-jacket along with the saffron pocket square. Sara Netanyahu chose a saffron pantsuit.

Mutual Admiration

During their interaction with PM Modi, speaking about India, Sara Netanyahu said, "wonderful country."

PM Netanyahu joined in and said, "He (PM Modi) is a wonderful leader". The warm bond between the two leaders was evident at the welcome for PM Modi at the airport.

Deepening Strategic Ties

In his departure statement, PM Modi described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," he said.

During his two-day visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and address the Knesset. He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament. (ANI)