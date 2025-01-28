Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked to do 'everything'; OPENS up on her casting couch experience; Read on

Fatima Sana Shaikh, celebrated for her roles in Dangal, Ludo, and more, recently opened up about casting couch experiences, shedding light on industry challenges

Fatima Sana Shaikh, a highly talented actress known for her impactful performances in films like Dangal, Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Dhak Dhak, opened up about her experiences with the casting couch during an interview. Reflecting on an incident from the South film industry, she shared that a casting agent implied she needed to be "ready for everything" for a role. Fatima stated that she responded by emphasizing her commitment to working hard, but the agent kept making inappropriate insinuations, prompting her to feign ignorance to observe how far the situation would go

Fatima also recalled another uncomfortable experience in Hyderabad, where producers would indirectly reference the casting couch during meetings. She mentioned that while they didn’t explicitly state their intentions, their comments made it evident that meeting certain "expectations" was implied. However, she acknowledged that not everyone in the industry behaves in this manner

On the professional front, Fatima has an exciting lineup of projects, including Metro In Dino, Ul Jalool Ishq, and Aap Jaisa Koi. The much-anticipated Metro In Dino has faced multiple delays since its original 2023 release date, with no new date announced yet

Fatima is also set to collaborate with R. Madhavan in a new rom-com under Dharmatic Entertainment. Initially rumored to be titled Tharki, recent reports reveal that the project is now called Aap Jaisa Koi. Filming for this venture began in November, and the pairing of Fatima and Madhavan has generated significant excitement among fans

