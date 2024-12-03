Fahadh Faasil Net Worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Fahadh Faasil, a versatile actor, has established himself in South India with critically acclaimed performances. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in Malayalam film industry owns range of luxury cars and properties.

Fahadh Faasil is not only a renowned name in the Malayalam film industry as he has established himself as one of the most versatile and sought-after actors of this generation in South India.

The actor has proven his mettle with a wide range of critically acclaimed performances across multiple languages.

Born to famous director Fazil, Fahadh Faasil made his debut in the 2002 film Kaiyethum Doorath, which bombed at the box office.

After this, Fahadh took a break and returned to the industry with the film Kerala Cafe in 2009, followed by the thriller Chappa Kurishu. These films marked a turning point in his career, earning him critical acclaim and his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Rise to stardom

Since his comeback, Faasil has acted in over 50 spectacular movies, including Aavesham, which holds the record as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. His production venture, which began in 2014, has also been successful, with films like Iyobinte Pusthakam and Trance.

Net worth and luxurious possessions

Fahadh Faasil's impressive net worth is estimated to be around INR 50 crores. He is one of the highest paid actors in Malayalam and his salary per movie ranges from INR 3.5 crore to INR 6 crore. Faasil's love for luxury assets is evident from his collection of high-end cars, including a customized Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Mercedes Benz E-class, and a Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a luxurious house in Kochi, designed by renowned architect Amal Sufiya.

Upcoming movies

Fahadh Faasil has several exciting projects lined up, including the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 – The Rule, where he will reprise his role as the devilish cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He was recently seen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, alongside Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ritika Singh. Additionally, Faasil is in discussions with Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming film.

Personal life

Fahadh Faasil has been married to actress Nazriya Nazim since 2014. The couple co-owns a production company, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, which has produced several successful films.

