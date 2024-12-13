Esha Verma SLAMS step-mother 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly in fresh notes; Read on

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her step-daughter Esha Verma have been embroiled in a public feud. Esha Verma, daughter of Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma accused the actress of being 'toxic and abusive'. She made a series of social media posts laying out her part of the story open while Rupali slammed her with a defamation suit. The complex family dynamics have been out in the open

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma, accused her stepmother Rupali Ganguly of being "toxic and abusive." Esha’s allegations included claims that Rupali caused the breakdown of their family, leading to a strained relationship between the two

article_image2

Esha shared posts implying that money and fame cannot conceal the truth for long. In another post, she emphasized the importance of healing and moving on from past events, mentioning she had moved forward despite losing her connection with her father, Ashwin Verma

article_image3

In response to Esha’s accusations, Rupali Ganguly filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit, prompting Esha to delete her previous social media posts. The situation escalated the public dispute, drawing significant attention to the family’s internal conflicts

article_image4

Rupali recently addressed the controversy, acknowledging the emotional toll of the accusations. She emphasized her belief in doing good deeds and stated that while negativity can hurt, goodness always prevails over adversity in the long run

