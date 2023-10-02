Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez and Bad Gyal shine in LOEWE Sunglasses: A stylish social media collaboration

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, partner of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, recently teamed up with Spanish singer Bad Gyal for a dazzling social media promotion. In their latest photo, they donned LOEWE sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to their fashion-forward look.

    article_image1

    Credits: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, partner of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, recently teamed up with Spanish singer Bad Gyal for a dazzling social media promotion. In their latest photo, they donned LOEWE sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to their fashion-forward look.

    article_image2

    Credits: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, created a social media buzz with a stunning photo alongside Spanish singer Bad Gyal. The photo featured Rodriguez and Bad Gyal endorsing the fashion brand LOEWE while wearing their sunglasses.

    article_image3

    Credits: Instagram

    Ronaldo's girlfrield Gerogina Rodriguez chose a stylish black pair of LOEWE sunglasses for the snapshot.

    article_image4

    Credits: Instagram

    This photo of Georgina highlighted the strong connection between Rodriguez and the world of fashion.

    article_image5

    Credits: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez is not just known for her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo but also boasts a substantial social media following, with over 50 million fans.

    article_image6

    Credits: Instagram

    Rodriguez frequently utilizes her social media presence to promote various lifestyle brands, including Alo Yoga, GUESS, and now LOEWE.

    article_image7

    Credits: Instagram

    This collaboration with Bad Gyal exemplifies Rodriguez's influence in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

    article_image8

    Credits: Instagram

    Their captivating photo collaboration on social media underscores Georgina Rodriguez's ability to seamlessly bridge the worlds of celebrity, fashion, and social influence, making her a trendsetter in her own right.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saira Banu's nostalgic social media post: Fondly recalling marriage with Dilip Kumar SHG

    Saira Banu's nostalgic social media post: Fondly recalling marriage with Dilip Kumar

    Gandhi jayanti 2023 now how filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani showed Gandhigiri through his movies RBA

    Gandhi jayanti 2023: Know how filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani showed ‘Gandhigiri’ through his movies

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs Saami Saami and Ranjhithame RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai: Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Ranjhithame'

    Parineeti Chopra; Raghav Chadha shares amusing glimpses from their pre wedding ceremony; WATCH SHG

    Parineeti Chopra; Raghav Chadha shares amusing glimpses from their pre wedding ceremony; WATCH

    Neena Gupta's remarks on casting couch enrages netizens; users call her views "Problematic"; READ SHG

    Neena Gupta’s remarks on casting couch enrages netizens; users call her views “Problematic”; READ

    Recent Stories

    iOS 17 feature 3 easy steps to activate and use StandBy mode on your Apple iPhone gcw

    iOS 17 feature: 3 easy steps to activate StandBy mode on your Apple iPhone

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India soon? Here's what you can expect

    World Cup 2023: Can struggling Pakistan be written off? SWOT analysis snt

    World Cup 2023: Can struggling Pakistan be written off? SWOT analysis

    ISIS Terror Plot: 3 suspects are engineers, expert bomb-makers

    ISIS Terror Plot: 3 suspects are engineers, expert bomb-makers

    WhatsApp update Messaging app rolls out new Reply Bar feature Know how it works why its special gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app rolls out new 'Reply Bar' feature; Know how it works

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon