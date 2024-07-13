'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

Emraan Hashmi discussed his remark about Aishwarya Rai being 'plastic' on Koffee With Karan and stated his readiness to apologize

In 2014, Emraan Hashmi sparked controversy on Karan Johar’s talk show 'Koffee with Karan' by referring to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'plastic.' This remark generated significant attention and criticism. Recently, Emraan addressed the backlash and repercussions he encountered as a result of his statement during a conversation with The Lallantop.

Emraan expressed regret over his comment when questioned about it, acknowledging that it was distasteful. He emphasized that he had the utmost respect for everyone he spoke about and noted that people have become very sensitive in recent times, especially on social media. He explained that the remark was made during a game on the show, intended to be taken sportingly, and mentioned his willingness to apologize if Aishwarya felt offended.

During the fast-paced segment on 'Koffee with Karan' season four, Emraan had spontaneously associated the word 'plastic' with Aishwarya Rai when prompted to name an actor. Although Aishwarya never directly addressed his comment, she revealed in a 2019 Filmfare interview that being called 'fake and plastic' was the harshest criticism she had faced.

Reflecting on the incident with Hindustan Times, Emraan recalled that Karan Johar had hesitated over including his answer in the episode. The set had become tense, with the crew uncertain about whether to keep his statement in the final cut.

Two years later, rumors surfaced that Aishwarya had declined a movie offer because of potential scenes with Emraan. Reports suggested that she had turned down a Milan Luthria film upon discovering Emraan's involvement. Emraan, however, dismissed these claims, stating that he was aware of the rumors but doubted their veracity. He believed the situation was exaggerated by those looking to sensationalize the matter.

In summary, Emraan Hashmi's controversial comment about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on 'Koffee with Karan' caused significant backlash. He has since expressed regret over the remark, acknowledging its distastefulness and the sensitivity of audiences today. Despite rumors of professional fallout, Emraan has dismissed the speculation, attributing it to sensationalism.

