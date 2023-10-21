Durga Puja 2023: Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar celebrates first day of festival in Sari [PICTURES]
Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar slayed the first day of Durga Puja festivities in a Pink gorgeous sari. She was also seen enjoying a Kulfi while jumping on to Pandal Hopping mode
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
This is from Durga Puja Sasthi, the 1st day of festivities. The actress was seen walking through the streets in a saree
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Madhumita Sarcar was seen eating a kulfi while she jumped on to her Pandal hopping mode as she says good bye to her diet for the festival ahead
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Madhumita Sarcar is an accomplished Indian actress. She's known for her versatile acting skills. With a career spanning over a decade, she's made a mark in Bengali cinema
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Her beauty and charisma captivate audiences. Madhumita's talent shines in every role she takes on. She's a beloved figure in the industry. Her dedication to her craft is commendable
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Madhumita's performances leave a lasting impression. She's an inspiration to many aspiring actors. In the world of entertainment, she's a true star
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Madhumita Sarcar's acting finesse has earned her numerous awards. Her on-screen presence is magnetic. She's adored by fans of all ages. Madhumita's range of roles showcases her depth as an artist
Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram
Her commitment to her characters is unwavering. She effortlessly transitions between genres. Madhumita's grace and charm extend beyond the screen