    Durga Puja 2023: Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar celebrates first day of festival in Sari [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar slayed the first day of Durga Puja festivities in a Pink gorgeous sari. She was also seen enjoying a Kulfi while jumping on to Pandal Hopping mode

    article_image1

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    article_image2

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    This is from Durga Puja Sasthi, the 1st day of festivities. The actress was seen walking through the streets in a saree

    article_image3

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Madhumita Sarcar was seen eating a kulfi while she jumped on to her Pandal hopping mode as she says good bye to her diet for the festival ahead

    article_image4

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Madhumita Sarcar is an accomplished Indian actress. She's known for her versatile acting skills. With a career spanning over a decade, she's made a mark in Bengali cinema

    article_image5

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Her beauty and charisma captivate audiences. Madhumita's talent shines in every role she takes on. She's a beloved figure in the industry. Her dedication to her craft is commendable

    article_image6

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Madhumita's performances leave a lasting impression. She's an inspiration to many aspiring actors. In the world of entertainment, she's a true star

    article_image7

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Madhumita Sarcar's acting finesse has earned her numerous awards. Her on-screen presence is magnetic. She's adored by fans of all ages. Madhumita's range of roles showcases her depth as an artist

    article_image8

    Madhumita Sarcar/Instagram

    Her commitment to her characters is unwavering. She effortlessly transitions between genres. Madhumita's grace and charm extend beyond the screen

