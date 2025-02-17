Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shares joyous news of second pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth [PHOTOS]

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have announced their second pregnancy on social media. They shared the joyous news with a series of romantic photos.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, Ishita Dutta, is expecting her second child. She and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, confirmed the news on social media. The 38-year-old actress shared romantic photos with her 44-year-old husband.

article_image2

"We've known each other for 9 years. Loved you for 8. Created a little love of our own and our hearts are growing again, soon." Ishita captioned the photos.

article_image3

People congratulated Ishita after seeing her post. One wrote, "Congratulations on your new family member." Another user asked, "Is this a pregnancy announcement?"

article_image4

Ishita Dutta is a Bollywood actress known for playing Ajay Devgn's daughter in the 'Drishyam' franchise. She has also appeared in films like 'Firangi' and 'Blank'.

article_image5

Ishita Dutta worked with Vatsal Sheth in the 2016 TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.' Their love story began on the sets of this show.

article_image6

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai. Ishita announced her first pregnancy in March 2023, and they welcomed a son on July 18, 2023.

