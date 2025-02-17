Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shares joyous news of second pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth [PHOTOS]

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have announced their second pregnancy on social media. They shared the joyous news with a series of romantic photos.

Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, Ishita Dutta, is expecting her second child. She and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, confirmed the news on social media. The 38-year-old actress shared romantic photos with her 44-year-old husband.

"We've known each other for 9 years. Loved you for 8. Created a little love of our own and our hearts are growing again, soon." Ishita captioned the photos.

People congratulated Ishita after seeing her post. One wrote, "Congratulations on your new family member." Another user asked, "Is this a pregnancy announcement?"

Ishita Dutta is a Bollywood actress known for playing Ajay Devgn's daughter in the 'Drishyam' franchise. She has also appeared in films like 'Firangi' and 'Blank'.

Ishita Dutta worked with Vatsal Sheth in the 2016 TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.' Their love story began on the sets of this show.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai. Ishita announced her first pregnancy in March 2023, and they welcomed a son on July 18, 2023.

