Dragon Vs Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Record: Know who outperformed on Day 3

Dragon Box Office Collection : Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dragon' movie has surpassed the box office collection record of Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi'.

Dragon

Pradeep Ranganathan, who debuted as a hero with the movie 'Love Today,' teamed up with director Ashwath Marimuthu for 'Dragon' following the film's resounding success. AGS produced this film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Gayathrie Shankar. The cast also includes VJ Chithu, George Maryan, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Harshad Khan, and K.S. Ravikumar in significant roles.

Dragon Movie Pradeep Ranganathan

The movie 'Dragon' was initially scheduled to release on February 14th, Valentine's Day. However, due to Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' releasing around the same time, its release was postponed to February 21st. On that day, 'Dragon' was released in competition with Dhanush's directorial venture, 'Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.' 'Dragon' was crafted as a complete commercial film with elements appealing to young audiences.

Dragon Box Office

Released amidst great expectations, 'Dragon' has been receiving a tremendous response from audiences and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film grossed Rs. 8 crore on its first day. On the second day, it earned over Rs. 10 crore, bringing its total earnings to over Rs. 18 crore in two days. On the third day, 'Dragon's' box office collection soared at jet speed.

Dragon Day 3 Box Office

Accordingly, 'Dragon' has reportedly grossed over Rs. 14 crore at the box office on its third day. It is said that the film has earned Rs. 10 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. With this, 'Dragon' has surpassed the box office record of Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' had grossed only Rs. 10 crore on its third day, while 'Dragon' has earned more than that, showcasing its mass appeal.

Dragon Beat Vidaamuyarchi Collection

It is expected that 'Dragon's' box office run will continue on weekdays as well. The film has already grossed over Rs. 1.5 crore through advance bookings for Monday alone. Therefore, there is a possibility that 'Dragon' will continue to perform well at the box office on weekdays. It is also said that the film will break the 100 crore collection record.

Latest Videos