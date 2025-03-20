Dragon to Neek: Movies and web series releasing on OTT THIS weekend

Read Full Gallery

From Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon to Dhanush's Neek, let's see what movies are releasing on OTT platforms on March 21st.

March 21 OTT Release Movies : As the Ramadan festival approaches, big movies like Vikram's Veera Theera Sooran and Mohanlal's Empuraan are coming to theaters next week. Because of this, no big movies are releasing in Tamil on March 21st. Even though big movies aren't coming to theaters, some superhit movies are releasing on OTT this week. Let's see what those movies are and on which OTT platforms they are releasing.

Dragon

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan as the hero, Dragon was produced by AGS. The film stars Kayadu Lohar and Anupama as heroines. As Dragon successfully runs in theaters for over 25 days, Netflix has announced that the film will be released on OTT on March 21st.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which was released in theaters as a competitor to Dragon, is now competing with it on OTT as well. Dhanush's Neek was lost due to the reception Dragon received. Because of this, there is a chance that a large number of fans will watch this movie on OTT. Neek is streaming on Amazon Prime OTT platform on March 21st.

Baby And Baby

Baby and Baby is a movie starring Jai and Yogibabu as the main characters. The film was released in theaters on February 14th. Pragya Nagra starred opposite Jai in this comedy film. Sathyaraj also played an important role in this film. The film is releasing on Sun NXT OTT platform on March 21st.

Mr. House Keeping

Mr. House Keeping is a movie starring Bigg Boss fame actress Losliya and YouTube celebrity Hari Baskar as a couple. The film was directed by Arun Ravichandran. The film was released on January 24th. Now, this film is streaming on Tentkotta OTT platform on March 21st.

Fire

Fire is a movie directed by J.S.K and starring Bigg Boss celebrity Balaji Murugadoss as the hero. Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Sakshi Agarwal, and Shanthini starred in this film. The film was released in theaters on February 14th, and is now streaming on Tentkotta OTT platform from March 21st.

Dhinamsari

Dhinamsari is a film directed by G. Shankar. Isaignani Ilayaraja composed the music for this film, which was produced by Cinthia, who also starred as the heroine in the film. Srikanth played the hero in this film. The film was released on Valentine's Day and has now come to OTT. The film is streaming on Aha OTT platform on March 21st.

Other Language Movies

Officer on Duty in Malayalam will be released on Netflix from March 20th. Brammanandam in Telugu will be released on Aha OTT platform on the 21st. Web series like Crime Patrol and Kannada in Hindi will be streaming on Netflix and Hotstar from March 21st. It has been announced that the Oscar-winning film Anora will be streaming on Jio Hotstar this week.

