Does Shweta Bachchan think Aishwarya Rai is a horrible person? Here's what she said about her sister-in-law'

Shweta Bachchan once revealed her honest feelings about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, including what she admires and finds challenging.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship is a frequent topic of discussion. Reports suggest a strained bond since Aishwarya joined the Bachchan family.

article_image2

On Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan discussed her relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Shweta praised Aishwarya as a powerful, successful actress and wonderful, self-made mother. She also mentioned Aishwarya's delayed responses to calls and messages. 

article_image3

Shweta revealed that Aishwarya's slow response to calls and messages is something she finds challenging, while also acknowledging her time management skills.

article_image4

Abhishek and Aishwarya are a prominent Bollywood couple with a daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya is currently filming for Mani Ratnam. Read More: Does Aishwarya Rai Know How to Make 'Paranthas'?

article_image5

Aishwarya and Abhishek are a Bollywood power couple. They had a star-studded wedding and often share family moments on Instagram. Fans eagerly await Aishwarya's return to the screen.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Recent Stories

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos NTI

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding VIDEO: Exclusive FIRST look from venue goes viral [WATCH] NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding VIDEO: Exclusive FIRST look from venue goes viral [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon