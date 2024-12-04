Does Shweta Bachchan think Aishwarya Rai is a horrible person? Here's what she said about her sister-in-law'

Shweta Bachchan once revealed her honest feelings about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, including what she admires and finds challenging.

Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship is a frequent topic of discussion. Reports suggest a strained bond since Aishwarya joined the Bachchan family.

On Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan discussed her relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Shweta praised Aishwarya as a powerful, successful actress and wonderful, self-made mother. She also mentioned Aishwarya's delayed responses to calls and messages.

Shweta revealed that Aishwarya's slow response to calls and messages is something she finds challenging, while also acknowledging her time management skills.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are a prominent Bollywood couple with a daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya is currently filming for Mani Ratnam. Read More: Does Aishwarya Rai Know How to Make 'Paranthas'?

Aishwarya and Abhishek are a Bollywood power couple. They had a star-studded wedding and often share family moments on Instagram. Fans eagerly await Aishwarya's return to the screen.

