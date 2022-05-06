Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

    Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, with its theatrical release on Friday, marked the return of the franchise’s turn into horror territory.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 6, 2022, 7:52 AM IST

    Trust Marvel Studios’ to surprise you with the best sequels to already superhit films! When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, it did a big like none other, especially after the pandemic. The film also featured Benedict Cumberbatch returning to screens as ‘Doctor Strange’ or ‘Stephan Strange’. And then, Marvel teased up with a poster of the much-awaited second instalment of the Doctor Strange franchise.

    Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, with its worldwide theatrical release on Friday, marked the return of the franchise’s turn into horror territory.   

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the sequel is a follow up to the 2016 film that introduced Stephan Strange as a neurosurgeon who turns into a sorcerer. Since the film had its premiere in Hollywood, ahead of its theatrical release on May 6 in India, Twitter flooded with some exceptional reviews for the film, all hailing Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance. The audience has also showered love for Elizabeth Olsen’s performance in the film.

    Many on social media have hailed the film as one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films of all time.  In this fresh instalment, the MCU has unlocked the Multiverse and pushed its boundaries further than ever before. 

    As per the plot, Doctor Strange seeks the help of his mystical allies, old and new, to traverse the dangerous alternate and mind-bending realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

    As for Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor has once again impressed the audience with his acting. The expectations from him in the sequel had doubled, especially since all the appreciation he received for ‘The Power of the Dog’. And Benedictproved his mettle with this film yet again.

    Meanwhile, Duane Miller was all praises for Doctor Stange in Multiver of Madness. The founder and host of the Cinemania World Podcast, Miller wrote on Twitter: "#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen's #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with."

    Check out some of the Twitter reviews here:

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 7:52 AM IST
