Do You Know Keerthy Suresh’s First Salary? The Actress Who Now Earns Crores
Do you know the first salary of Keerthy Suresh, a leading actress in South Indian cinema?
From Child Star to Heroine:
Keerthy Suresh, who started as a child artist and later became a heroine, now acts in multilingual films. Since her father is a Malayalam film producer and her mother is an actress, she wanted to be an actress from a young age. She also acted as a child artist in a few Malayalam films produced by her father, like 'Pilots', 'Achaneyanenikkishtam', and 'Kuberan'.
Acting After Finishing Studies:
Keerthy was determined to debut as a heroine only after finishing her studies, so she completed her fashion design course at Pearl Academy in Chennai. Later, in 2013, she won the hearts of Malayalam fans with her realistic acting and beauty, playing a dual role in the Malayalam film 'Geethaanjali', directed by Priyadarshan.
Tamil Debut:
A. L. Vijay introduced Keerthy Suresh to Tamil cinema in 2015 with the film 'Idhu Enna Maayam', where she starred opposite Vikram Prabhu. Though her first film wasn't a hit, her subsequent films like 'Rajini Murugan' and 'Remo' with Sivakarthikeyan were successful.
National Award:
She also won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in 'Mahanati', the biopic of actress Savitri. Keerthy, who has starred with top actors like Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, and Vikram, married her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, with her parents' consent.
Upcoming Films:
Even after marriage, Keerthy Suresh continues to focus on acting. Her upcoming films 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi' are awaiting release. In Telugu, 'Yellamma', 'Rowdy Janardhan', and 'Thottam' are in production. She has also played a very bold character in a web series called 'Akka'. She has signed on for a film directed by Mysskin, which is a courtroom drama.
Keerthy Suresh's First Salary:
Do you know the first salary of Keerthy Suresh, who now earns 4 to 5 crores per film? It was just 500 rupees. She was paid this for working as a backstage assistant at a fashion show while in college. She said she gave that money to her father. Although she acted in some films as a child, she wasn't paid as her father was the producer.