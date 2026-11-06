Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan Diwali party video captured by photographers gathered much love from the fans as the couple posed together at Manish Malhotra's Mumbai home.

Mumbai witnessed a headline-grabbing arrival on November 5, 2026. Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked into fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s festive Diwali bash hand-in-hand. Photographers scrambled. Guests turned heads. The couple immediately commanded the spotlight as they stepped inside together.

Social media feeds had spent weeks buzzing with endless speculation about the couple’s public outings. Then came the video. It blew up instantly. Entertainment outlets quickly reshared the footage, driving intense online chatter as fans dissected every second of the clip.

Joint Pose on the Red Carpet

Hand in hand — that was the statement on Thursday night. From the instant they stepped into the media glare, the pair presented a united front. Photographers shouted for individual solo shots. Both actors flatly refused. They stood shoulder to shoulder for the entire photo session instead. The actress was seen sweetly leaning on her husband's shoulder while posing for paps. The subtle gesture sent press personnel and fans into a frenzy, with users analysing every detail.

Festive Fashion at the Mumbai Gathering

Dazzling traditional outfits set the mood for the evening. Aishwarya wore a bright red saree featuring a thick gold border, pairing the ensemble with matching gold jewellery. Abhishek complemented her style perfectly. He chose an all-black embroidered sherwani with matching trousers, fitting the formal mood of the celebration.

Their sharp, coordinated look popped against the red-carpet backdrop. Social media users showered the couple with praise as photos and video clips hit the internet. Fans went gaga over their look. One wrote, "The IT couple is back." Another wrote, "Finally!". One more comment read, "Stunning duo and how!"

Star-Studded Guest List at Malhotra's Residence

Malhotra’s residence transformed into a powerhouse of Hindi cinema stars on November 5. Every year, his Diwali gathering acts as a central fixture on Mumbai’s festive social calendar.

Who else showed up? Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit joined the Bachchans at the venue. The guest list turned the party into one of the season’s biggest celebrity reunions.