    Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles as mermaid in Blue sequin sheer saree [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself.

    article_image1

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself. Check out the pictures

    article_image2

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    The deep plunging neckling blouse that Tamannaah wore along with the saree stole the show, she looked absolutely extravagant

    article_image3

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    The seductive look she posed in is enough to take your breath away. This saree is a Manish Malhotra creation

    article_image4

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannah Bhatia wished everyone happy diwali as she posted these pictures on her Instagram account. She let her hair loose and flowy

    article_image5

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    She stepped out in this ombre saree, which is a beautiful mix of blue and lavender hues. She kept her makeup minimal and looked fantastic for Manish's birthday bash

    article_image6

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Apart from her work, she was also in news recently because of her relationsip with Lust stories 2 co-star Vijay Verma

    article_image7

    Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    She looked the hot fire-cracker she already is. And mesmerized fans with her seductive look in the pictures

