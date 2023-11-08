Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles as mermaid in Blue sequin sheer saree [PICTURES]

Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself. Check out the pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The deep plunging neckling blouse that Tamannaah wore along with the saree stole the show, she looked absolutely extravagant

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The seductive look she posed in is enough to take your breath away. This saree is a Manish Malhotra creation

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannah Bhatia wished everyone happy diwali as she posted these pictures on her Instagram account. She let her hair loose and flowy

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

She stepped out in this ombre saree, which is a beautiful mix of blue and lavender hues. She kept her makeup minimal and looked fantastic for Manish's birthday bash

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Apart from her work, she was also in news recently because of her relationsip with Lust stories 2 co-star Vijay Verma

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

She looked the hot fire-cracker she already is. And mesmerized fans with her seductive look in the pictures