Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles as mermaid in Blue sequin sheer saree [PICTURES]
Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself. Check out the pictures
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
The deep plunging neckling blouse that Tamannaah wore along with the saree stole the show, she looked absolutely extravagant
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
The seductive look she posed in is enough to take your breath away. This saree is a Manish Malhotra creation
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Tamannah Bhatia wished everyone happy diwali as she posted these pictures on her Instagram account. She let her hair loose and flowy
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
She stepped out in this ombre saree, which is a beautiful mix of blue and lavender hues. She kept her makeup minimal and looked fantastic for Manish's birthday bash
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Apart from her work, she was also in news recently because of her relationsip with Lust stories 2 co-star Vijay Verma
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
She looked the hot fire-cracker she already is. And mesmerized fans with her seductive look in the pictures