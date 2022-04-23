Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 8 Bollywood actresses' real faces without makeup

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    We all like seeing our favourite actress in films. Have you ever thought about how these celebs might appear in real life, especially without makeup?

    Here are some examples of how Bollywood actresses look without makeup. These Bollywood actresses are undeniably attractive, yet they may appear strange or sometimes look better without makeup. Here are a few images.

    Sara Ali Khan's natural beauty has a freshness that no other actress can equal at the moment. Sara Ali Khan, while being new to Bollywood, has amassed a sizable fan base because to her upbeat and carefree approach toward most aspects of life.

    Priyanka Chopra rose to international prominence as a result of her outstanding performance, and she also won the Miss World Pageant before moving to Bollywood.

    Alia Bhatt is known for her natural beauty. In the photo she uploaded on her social media pages, she looked stunning without makeup. 

    Sonam Kapoor, who is presently expecting her first child, has always been known for her fashion sense, and she is shown here sans makeup. Sonam Kapoor without makeup Sonam Kapoor looks normal.

    Katrina Kaif is everything a woman aspires to be when she isn't wearing makeup. She has flawless, blemish-free complexion that anybody would envy.

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani also keeps on sharing her natural-looking selfies, mostly with no makeup. Also Read: (Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

    Deepika Padukone has posted images of herself during the COVID-19 seclusion on Instagram. In times of COVID-19 lockdown without makeup, her outfit of night suits and loose clothing was the go-to look for every woman.

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has often proved that no makeup is actually the best makeup. Also Read: Have a receding hairline? 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair

