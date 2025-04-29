Bala to Lost: 7 Times Yami Gautam owned the screen with iconic looks

Yami stunned in a wedding lehenga while pulling off action scenes, merging grace with grit. Her fiery energy made this look unforgettable.
As an intelligence officer, Yami adopted a sharp, no-nonsense appearance. Minimal makeup and formal attire matched her character's authoritative presence.
Yami portrayed a schoolteacher turned hostage-taker with an intense and layered look—sober outfits, no-frills styling, and raw emotional depth.
In Lost, Yami's simple look—kurtas, earthy tones, and minimal makeup—reflected the sincerity and determination of a truth-seeking journalist.
Donning a flight attendant’s uniform with sleek hair and subtle glamour, she brought elegance and tension to her mysterious role.
With formal wear and an intense gaze, Yami’s portrayal of an intelligence analyst was marked by sharp confidence and calculated emotion.
Yami dazzled as Pari Mishra, a TikTok influencer, wearing vibrant outfits, bold makeup, and a contagious smile that lit up the screen.
