Bala to Lost: 7 Times Yami Gautam owned the screen with iconic looks

entertainment Apr 29 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:IMDB
The Fierce Bride in Dhoom Dhaam

Yami stunned in a wedding lehenga while pulling off action scenes, merging grace with grit. Her fiery energy made this look unforgettable.

Image credits: IMDB
The Commanding Officer in Article 370

As an intelligence officer, Yami adopted a sharp, no-nonsense appearance. Minimal makeup and formal attire matched her character's authoritative presence.

Image credits: IMDB
The Unpredictable Naina in A Thursday

Yami portrayed a schoolteacher turned hostage-taker with an intense and layered look—sober outfits, no-frills styling, and raw emotional depth.

Image credits: IMDB
The Gritty Journalist in Lost

In Lost, Yami's simple look—kurtas, earthy tones, and minimal makeup—reflected the sincerity and determination of a truth-seeking journalist.

Image credits: IMDB
The Poised Attendant in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Donning a flight attendant’s uniform with sleek hair and subtle glamour, she brought elegance and tension to her mysterious role.

Image credits: IMDB
The Strategic Spy in Uri: The Surgical Strike

With formal wear and an intense gaze, Yami’s portrayal of an intelligence analyst was marked by sharp confidence and calculated emotion.

Image credits: IMDB
The Glamorous Star in Bala

Yami dazzled as Pari Mishra, a TikTok influencer, wearing vibrant outfits, bold makeup, and a contagious smile that lit up the screen.

Image credits: IMDB

