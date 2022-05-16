Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

    First Published May 16, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has been in the news not only for her fashion sense but also for a fee controversies that have surrounded her. Take a look at five times when she made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Urfi Javed is one of the actors who are often the target of trolls. Urfi Javed, who rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT, has always made it to the headlines. However, she has also often been found in midst of controversies. Whether it is her pictures leaking on an adult site or her being schooled by Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah for her dressing, Urfi Javed had faced quite a few controversies. However, despite all the hurdles that came her way, Urfi Javed has never bowed down in front of anything or anyone trying to pull her down; she has in fact, gone ahead doing everything she deems right and has proved that she is way above controversies that try to discourage her. Here are five controversies that surround her; take a look:

    When she revealed her photos got leaked on an adult site: Urfi Javed often has to face a lot of trolling for her fashion sense. She once left everyone shocked to bits when Urfi revealed that her photographs once got leaked on an adult site. During an interview, she revealed that when she was in class 11, her pictures were put on the adult site, after which her relatives allegedly called her a ‘pornstar’. She alleged that her father also used to mentally and physically harass her because of this, which is why she had to run away from home.

    When she said she doesn’t believe in Islam: Urfi Javed had hurt the religious sentiments of many when she said that trolls often want to control the women of the community, and therefore, she does not believe in Islam. She was asked if she would marry a Muslim man or outside her religion, to which she reportedly said that she will not marry a Muslim. She also said that she does follow Islam and any other religion, reportedly.

    On reading Bhagavad Gita: During the Islam controversy, Urfi Javed reportedly said that she is reading Bhagavad Gita, which once again brought her to the target of the trolls. She later tried to clarify her statement saying belongs to every caste and religion, reportedly. However, recently when she shared a post to wish Eid to her Instagram family, the actor was trolled once again. Social media users asked her why is she celebrating Eid if she does not believe in Islam.

    An altercation with a security guard: In March this year, Urfi Javed was invited to a news agency’s office in Mumbai. When the actor reached the building, the security guard did not allow her to enter. The guard reportedly spoke rudely to Urfi after which she bashed him. The whole episode got recorded on a video and was viral on social media. She later issued a statement on social media, clarifying the incident, saying that she felt disrespected by what had happened.

    Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah trying to school her for dressing: Sussanne Khan’s celebrity jewellery designer sister, Farah Khan Ali, tried to school Urfi Javed on her fashion sense. When Urfi saw Farah’s comment on one paparazzi’s post, she gave it back to Farah. Kashmera Shah too joined in the debate, calling out Urfi for the same reason. However, once again, Urfi did not bow down and responded to Kashmera with harsh words.

