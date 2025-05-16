Dipika Kakar to Sonali Bendre: 8 Celebs who faced serious health struggles
From Deepika Kakkar's liver tumor to Sonali Bendre's cancer, several celebrities have battled serious illnesses. Learn about these stars and their health journeys.
| Published : May 16 2025, 04:47 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Kakkar
Deepika Kakkar's liver tumor diagnosis and upcoming surgery.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with Polymorphous Light Eruption, a condition affecting her breathing.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's experience with Chronic Subdural Hematoma.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam opened up about her rare skin condition, Keratosis Pilaris.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia and his treatment in the US.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's struggle with Hepatitis B and liver damage.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre's fight against stage four cancer and her recovery.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh's epilepsy diagnosis during the filming of Dangal.
Top Stories