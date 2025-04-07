user
Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar wanted to play Gabbar Singh in Sholay; Read on

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar both wanted to play Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Learn more about this surprising behind-the-scenes revelation and other insights from the iconic film.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

In an insightful conversation from years ago, screenwriting legends Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar shared some captivating behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films. Among the revelations, one particularly stood out: both Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar had strong desires to play the role of the infamous bandit Gabbar Singh.

Salim Khan reminisced, "Everyone in the cast wanted to play Gabbar. Amitabh Bachchan, too, wanted that role. Both he and Sanjeev Kumar came to me asking for it. But Dharam Ji (Dharmendra) never asked. He was completely content with his role." This tidbit sheds new light on the massive impact Gabbar Singh’s character had on the film and how even the stars of such stature as Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar were eager to take on the role.
 


Ultimately, it was Amjad Khan who stepped into Gabbar Singh's shoes, delivering a performance that would go down in history as one of the most iconic villain portrayals in Indian cinema. His menacing presence, razor-sharp dialogue delivery, and unforgettable screen moments made Gabbar a character that is still talked about and celebrated to this day.

 

The fact that two legendary actors were eager for the role further underscores the importance of Gabbar Singh within the narrative of Sholay. It’s not just the characters of Jai and Veeru that have become cultural icons but also the unforgettable villain, who transformed the film into a timeless classic. Released in 1975, Sholay broke new ground for storytelling and character development, influencing generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

