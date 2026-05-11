Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention at Thalapathy Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony after her emotional reaction during his first speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister went viral. Her elegant traditional look also became a major talking point online.

Trisha Krishnan became one of the biggest talking points from Thalapathy Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony after videos of her emotional reaction went viral online. The actress attended the event with her mother, Uma Krishnan, at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As Vijay delivered his first speech as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha appeared emotional and teary-eyed. However, she continued smiling warmly throughout the speech. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, making it one of the most discussed highlights from the ceremony.

Scroll to load tweet…

Trisha’s Elegant Traditional Look Steals Attention

Apart from her emotional reaction, Trisha’s traditional appearance also grabbed attention online. The actress arrived wearing a beautiful blue silk saree that looked like a classic Kanjivaram design. The saree featured golden woven borders and traditional motifs, giving her a graceful and elegant look.

She paired the saree with a cream blouse decorated with golden threadwork. Trisha completed her appearance with a centre-parted low bun hairstyle and minimal jewellery, including a diamond necklace and ruby earrings. As she entered the venue, she smiled and waved at fans gathered outside the stadium.

Trisha Reacts to Vijay Becoming Chief Minister

Speaking to media after the ceremony, Trisha congratulated Vijay on his big political achievement. In a conversation with Times Now, the actress said, “Congratulations. I am super happy.”

When asked about the people of Tamil Nadu who supported Vijay throughout his political journey, Trisha once again shared her happiness and congratulated the public. Her emotional reaction and supportive words have now become widely viral across social media platforms.