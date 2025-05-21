- Home
- Entertainment
- Did Sara Tendulkar and Siddhant Chaturvedi break up after one month? Here's what we know
Did Sara Tendulkar and Siddhant Chaturvedi break up after one month? Here's what we know
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was in the news for her love affair. Sara and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi were frequently seen together, leading to dating rumors. However, the news of their breakup has shocked everyone.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sara was previously linked to cricketer Shubman Gill. However, Gill dismissed the rumors, stating his focus on cricket.
Siddhant was also linked to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. That relationship reportedly ended last year. While Siddhant and Sara never officially confirmed their relationship, the breakup news has surprised fans.
Siddhant Chaturvedi began his career with the 2016 web series 'Life Sahi Hai.' From 2017 to 2019, he played a young cricketer in Amazon Prime Video's 'Inside Edge.' He gained recognition with the film 'Gully Boy' and has acted in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'Gehraiyaan,' and 'Phone Bhoot.'
Reports suggest Siddhant Chaturvedi initiated the breakup. A source stated, 'Sara and Siddhant recently broke up. Siddhant decided to end the relationship.'
They were serious and had introduced each other to their families before making this decision.' The exact reason for the breakup is unknown, leaving fans wondering what happened.