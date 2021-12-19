  • Facebook
    Did Pushpa makers delete Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's BOLD scene from the film? Read this

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 4:58 PM IST
    llu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa was released this weekend on December 17. It is reported that a few audiences are unhappy with the deleted bold scene between the lead actors.

    One of the most anticipated South Indian movies of the year 2021 is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise. The film. The film also features Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an item song. The film is directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film was released this weekend on the big screen.
     

    According to the reports, makers has now reportedly decided to remove a bold scene in the movie Pushpa shows the lead actor (Allu Arjun) Pushpa Raj allegedly grabbing the breast of Rashmika's character Srivalli.

    'Pushpa' was released on December 17. A few audiences isn't comfortable with the romantic scene in the movie. Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

     

     

     

    In the particular scene, Rashmika returns her feelings to Allu Arjun, and the latter is seen touching the actress's chest. It is said, many audiences didn't like the scene as it raised eyebrows. Many Telugu family expressed their dislike of the same.

    Not just that, a few scenes like the van scene and the tiffin scene were discussed online by fans and social media users. Some said that the makers should cut out these clips. Besides these scenes, many people are against Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item songs.

    'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' song features Allu Arjun, and Samantha received a lawsuit from The Men's Association suggested a ban on the song video. Samantha looked superhot, donning a plunging neckline blue blouse paired with a matching skirt in the song. Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy

