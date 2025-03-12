Did Kartik Aaryan's mother confirm to him dating Sreeleela? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Kartik Aaryan’s mother recently sparked rumors about his relationship with actress Sreeleela by mentioning the family’s wish for a “good doctor” as his future wife. With Sreeleela pursuing medicine and the duo set to star in an upcoming film, speculations about their romance continue to grow

Dating Speculations:

Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Mala Tiwari, seemingly fueled dating rumors between her son and actress Sreeleela. During the IIFA Awards 2025, she was asked about her future daughter-in-law's qualities and mentioned that the family desires "a very good doctor," indirectly hinting at Sreeleela, who is currently pursuing her medical studies.

Recent Celebration:

Earlier this month, Sreeleela was spotted attending a family celebration hosted by Kartik Aaryan's family in honor of his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, for her recent achievement in the medical field. In a video from the party, Sreeleela was seen performing her popular hook step from Pushpa 2’s song Kissik, while Kartik was seen recording the moment with his phone.