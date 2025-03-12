Did Kartik Aaryan's mother confirm to him dating Sreeleela? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan’s mother recently sparked rumors about his relationship with actress Sreeleela by mentioning the family’s wish for a “good doctor” as his future wife. With Sreeleela pursuing medicine and the duo set to star in an upcoming film, speculations about their romance continue to grow

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Dating Speculations:

Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Mala Tiwari, seemingly fueled dating rumors between her son and actress Sreeleela. During the IIFA Awards 2025, she was asked about her future daughter-in-law's qualities and mentioned that the family desires "a very good doctor," indirectly hinting at Sreeleela, who is currently pursuing her medical studies.

Recent Celebration:

Earlier this month, Sreeleela was spotted attending a family celebration hosted by Kartik Aaryan's family in honor of his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, for her recent achievement in the medical field. In a video from the party, Sreeleela was seen performing her popular hook step from Pushpa 2’s song Kissik, while Kartik was seen recording the moment with his phone.

article_image2

Film Collaboration:

Adding to the buzz, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are set to appear together in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu. This marks their first on-screen collaboration, increasing excitement among fans


article_image3

Teaser Release:

The film’s teaser, which was previously released, shows Kartik performing Tu Meri Zindagi on stage with a rugged look, while also featuring romantic glimpses of him with Sreeleela. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release this year

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know RBA

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star RBA

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

Recent Stories

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win HRD

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi net worth: Who is the Richest Star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi: Who is richest star of TMKOC?

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government dmn

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan AJR

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon