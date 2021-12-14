Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande’s diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony? Find out

Actor Kangana Ranaut who marked Ankita Lokhande’s Bollywood debut with her film ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ attended the latter’s Sangeet ceremony on Monday night.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut set the dancefloor on fire at the Sangeet ceremony of actor Ankita Lokhande with her beau Vicky Jain. The ‘Queen’ actor attended the couple’s Sangeet ceremony which was held on Tuesday night. Kangana Ranaut also shared a few pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram story. Take a look at the two ‘Manikarnika’ actresses rocking the dance floor.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain today, on December 14 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress had her sangeet ceremony on Monday night, attended by the whos-who of the television world. However, one prominent guest that added charm to the evening was none other than Ankita’s Bollywood debut’s director, actor Kangana Ranaut.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut arrived in style for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s sangeet ceremony. She also posted stories on her Instagram handle, congratulating the two lovebirds. In one of the stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of the bride-to-be, saying that Ankita will always have her heart. ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS]

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In another picture of the two actresses, Kangana had a hilarious confession to make. The picture also shows Vicky Jain seated next to Ankita Lokhande while the two girls share a moment, Kangana wrote that the two girls did discuss the obvious – Ankita’s diamond ring! Kangana Ranaut wrote about how the two had a discussion on the ‘planet size diamond ring’ of Ankita Lokhande.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Since it was the sangeet ceremony, there was no way that Kangana Ranaut could have missed out on shaking a leg with the bride-to-be. And true to that, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a fantastic time dancing with the ‘Queen’ during their ceremony, setting up the mood for the evening.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram