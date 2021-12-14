  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande’s diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony? Find out

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 11:19 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actor Kangana Ranaut who marked Ankita Lokhande’s Bollywood debut with her film ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ attended the latter’s Sangeet ceremony on Monday night.

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut set the dancefloor on fire at the Sangeet ceremony of actor Ankita Lokhande with her beau Vicky Jain. The ‘Queen’ actor attended the couple’s Sangeet ceremony which was held on Tuesday night. Kangana Ranaut also shared a few pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram story. Take a look at the two ‘Manikarnika’ actresses rocking the dance floor.

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain today, on December 14 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress had her sangeet ceremony on Monday night, attended by the whos-who of the television world. However, one prominent guest that added charm to the evening was none other than Ankita’s Bollywood debut’s director, actor Kangana Ranaut.

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut arrived in style for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s sangeet ceremony. She also posted stories on her Instagram handle, congratulating the two lovebirds. In one of the stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of the bride-to-be, saying that Ankita will always have her heart.

    ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks stunning in red salwar kameez [PHOTOS]

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    In another picture of the two actresses, Kangana had a hilarious confession to make. The picture also shows Vicky Jain seated next to Ankita Lokhande while the two girls share a moment, Kangana wrote that the two girls did discuss the obvious – Ankita’s diamond ring! Kangana Ranaut wrote about how the two had a discussion on the ‘planet size diamond ring’ of Ankita Lokhande.

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Since it was the sangeet ceremony, there was no way that Kangana Ranaut could have missed out on shaking a leg with the bride-to-be. And true to that, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a fantastic time dancing with the ‘Queen’ during their ceremony, setting up the mood for the evening.

    Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony Find out drb

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    For the Sangeet ceremony, Kangana Ranaut wore a multi-coloured lehenga dominated by the shades of black, brown and golden. She teamed up her lehenga with a belt on her waist, adding a touch of modernity to her traditional outfit. The deep plunge-line neck of the blouse made Kangana appear all the more gorgeous. She accessorised her look with a multi-coloured neckpiece, round studs, a studded headband and a big round pearl maang tikka.

     Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer fans unhappy with Johnny Depp removal here is how they reacted drb

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday read drb

    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday; read

    P Jayachandran, veteran Malayalam playback singer to receive Kerala's prestigious JC Daniel award drb

    P Jayachandran, veteran Malayalam playback singer to receive Kerala's prestigious JC Daniel award

    Happy birthday Sameera Reddy: Adorable photos of actress with her family SCJ

    Happy birthday Sameera Reddy: Adorable photos of actress with her family

    Critics Choice Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Belfast, West Side Story dominate nominations; See full list here RCB

    Critics Choice Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Belfast, West Side Story dominate nominations; See full list here

    Recent Stories

    India to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in March 2022; what can we expect?-ayh

    India to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in March 2022; what can we expect?

    J-K: Terrorist eliminated in encounter with security forces in Poonch district-dnm

    J-K: Terrorist eliminated in encounter with security forces in Poonch district

    Haryana govt to introduce Bhagavad Gita verses in school syllabus from next academic session-dnm

    Haryana govt to introduce Bhagavad Gita verses in school syllabus from next academic session

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer fans unhappy with Johnny Depp removal here is how they reacted drb

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-West Ham United, Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur to headline

    Recent Videos

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon