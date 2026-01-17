Did Her Husband Force Her Exit? Sana Khan Breaks Silence on Bollywood Quit Row
Sana Khan responds to allegations that her spouse influenced her choice to leave the film industry, discussing faith, marriage, and achieving inner peace.
Did Her Husband Force Her Exit?
Former actress Sana Khan, who appeared in films like as Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, as well as the web series Special OPS, had a successful career in the entertainment world. Sana became a household name in Bollywood and on television after winning Bigg Boss 6.
However, in 2020, at the height of her career, she startled fans by announcing her departure from showbusiness, expressing a desire to "serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."
Did Her Husband Force Her Exit?
Sana married Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayed soon after leaving the film industry. Since then, social media speculation has surrounded her personal decisions, with some users claiming that her spouse "brainwashed" her into leaving the profession. In a recent interview with actress Rashami Desai, Sana finally addressed these allegations and spoke openly about her marriage and life-altering choices.
'It Was A Top Secret Wedding.'
Sana said that her wedding was kept incredibly quiet, with only her parents in the know.
"Our marriage was a high secret, known only to my mother and father. Nobody knew the groom's name. When I was applying mehndi, the artist asked for the groom's name. I advised her to leave it blank and we'd write it next time.
She further revealed that even her extended family was ignorant of her nuptials. Sana described how startled her cousins were when they first saw her spouse. "When my cousins saw him in the mosque, they called my cousin sister and said, 'This is Maulana Anas!'"
'Nobody can brainwash you'
Sana emphatically denied the numerous rumours that her spouse pressured or misled her into quitting Bollywood. "The circumstance was such that significant changes were taking place in my life. I was actually becoming a new person. And this was not triggered by my spouse; it was something I want for myself. He was the one who led me in that route.
'Nobody can brainwash you'
In response to internet trolls, she stated, "Nobody can brainwash you; it's never like that. I desired tranquilly. A person may achieve wealth, fame, notoriety, and respect, but they will always seek inner serenity." Sana elaborated on her thinking, saying, "They believe that when your circumstances aren't appropriate, your decisions are likely to be bad. I learnt a few things throughout time, which is why I love our connection so much. I constantly assuring my hubby that I could never find someone better than him. It was a difficult decision, but I went for it."
Sana also shared information regarding her wedding expenditures, stating that her husband handled the majority of the arrangements. "Except for the mehndi, which I paid for myself, all the expenses, the nikah, accommodation and food for my family, and the reception, everything was taken care of by my husband."
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.