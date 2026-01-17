Sana said that her wedding was kept incredibly quiet, with only her parents in the know.

"Our marriage was a high secret, known only to my mother and father. Nobody knew the groom's name. When I was applying mehndi, the artist asked for the groom's name. I advised her to leave it blank and we'd write it next time.

She further revealed that even her extended family was ignorant of her nuptials. Sana described how startled her cousins were when they first saw her spouse. "When my cousins saw him in the mosque, they called my cousin sister and said, 'This is Maulana Anas!'"