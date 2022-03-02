Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, did Disha friendzone Tiger on his birthday? Find out.

Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his birthday today on Wednesday, March 2. On his special day, several celebrities and his colleagues from the industry have extended their wishes to Tiger as he turned 32 years old.

Among the list of people who wished Tiger Shroff, included the name of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Fans of the alleged couple had eagerly been waiting for Disha’s birthday wish for Tiger. However, looks like she may just have shattered the hearts of many. ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The rumoured love story of his with Disha Patani

While many may have expected Disha Patani to write a lovey-dovey post for Tiger Shroff on his birthday, what she did instead has left the fans partially heartbroken.

In a post for Tiger Shroff where Disha Patani shared a video of the birthday boy, she addressed him as her “best friend”. "Happiest b’day my best friend ❤️ thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul ❤️🤗🤗🌸 you’re beautiful," she wrote in the post. Every time Tiger and Disha have been asked about their relationship status, they two have maintained saying they are good friends. Disha also reportedly once said that she has only one friend in the industry and that is Tiger. ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s non-stop backflips will leave you stunned; watch

