    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, did Disha friendzone Tiger on his birthday? Find out.

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Tiger Shroff is celebrating his birthday today on Wednesday, March 2. On his special day, several celebrities and his colleagues from the industry have extended their wishes to Tiger as he turned 32 years old.

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Among the list of people who wished Tiger Shroff, included the name of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Fans of the alleged couple had eagerly been waiting for Disha’s birthday wish for Tiger. However, looks like she may just have shattered the hearts of many.

    ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The rumoured love story of his with Disha Patani

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    While many may have expected Disha Patani to write a lovey-dovey post for Tiger Shroff on his birthday, what she did instead has left the fans partially heartbroken.

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    In a post for Tiger Shroff where Disha Patani shared a video of the birthday boy, she addressed him as her “best friend”. "Happiest b’day my best friend ❤️ thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul ❤️🤗🤗🌸 you’re beautiful," she wrote in the post.

    Every time Tiger and Disha have been asked about their relationship status, they two have maintained saying they are good friends. Disha also reportedly once said that she has only one friend in the industry and that is Tiger.

    ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s non-stop backflips will leave you stunned; watch

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    While Disha Patani may have addressed Tiger Shroff as her “best friend” in the post, the gossip mills are still abuzz that the two are dating. Rumours about them trying to keep their alleged relationship a secret, continue to go on.

