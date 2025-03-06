Did Anushka Sharma doze off during India vs Australia match? Fans react to viral video

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the India vs. Australia match, but a viral video showing her with eyes closed led fans to humorously speculate she may have dozed off during the game.



Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was present in the audience during Tuesday's match against Australia, cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli. She was seen jumping and celebrating in the VIP stand after Virat's shots. However, when Virat batted slowly, scoring just one or two runs at a time, his wife seemed to get bored and was seen taking a deep nap during the match.

Anushka Sharma's video is going viral on social media

In a clip shared on Twitter, Anushka is seen napping while Virat Kohli is at the crease. In the video posted on X, the actress appears to be in deep sleep, looking serene in a white T-shirt with her eyes closed and her hand resting on her chin, relaxing.

The video received a lot of attention on social media, with one netizen commenting, "Mothers sleep like this. Like a typical Indian mother, she must be tired from handling the children. Raising young children is not an easy task." Another person added, "Exactly like an Indian mother..." While some joked, "Who did the ideal mom leave the kids with...?"