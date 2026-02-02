- Home
Dhak Dhak (2023) – Uzma
As Uzma, a repressed housewife and skilled mechanic from Old Delhi, Dia portrayed liberation as a slow, earned journey—adding one of the most empowering characters to her repertoire.
Bheed (2023) – Geetanjali
Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, her character steps out of privilege to confront uncomfortable truths, adding emotional weight to the film’s socio-political urgency.
Dus Kahaniyaan (2007) – Sia
In this anthology, she showcased emotional maturity and subtlety, navigating intimacy and modern relationships with quiet confidence.
Thappad (2020) – Shivani
As Shivani, Dia became the film’s quiet moral compass, refusing to normalise violence and empowering another woman to choose self-respect through empathy rather than confrontation.
Paanch Adhyay (2012) – Ishita
One of her most vulnerable performances, this Bengali film offered a haunting portrayal of love, loss, and healing. The role highlighted Dia’s willingness to step outside mainstream comfort in pursuit of emotional truth.
Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007) – Shilpa
Within a large ensemble, her Shilpa stood out for its relatability and light humour, reflecting Dia’s growing ease with layered, character-driven storytelling.
Made in Heaven Season 2 (2023) – Shehnaz
One of her most layered portrayals, Shehnaz navigates polygamy, abuse, and silence. Dia transformed stillness into strength, revealing the character’s inner awakening with remarkable restraint.
Parineeta (2005) – Gayatri
In this period romance, Dia portrayed Gayatri with grace and restraint—a woman shaped by social boundaries and quiet sacrifice. Her understated performance added nuance and balance alongside Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) – Reena Malhotra
At just 19, Dia made a debut that remains etched in popular memory. The rain-drenched introduction—dancing with children—became a visual shorthand for innocence and longing. As Reena, she embodied softness and sincerity, setting the foundation for a career anchored in emotional truth rather than excess.
Sanju (2018) – Manyata Dutt
In a massive blockbuster, Dia’s restrained portrayal of Manyata Dutt stood out for its dignity and realism. Avoiding theatrics, she offered an empathetic glimpse into a woman navigating fame, loyalty, and fracture.
Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) – Naina Kapoor
Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) – Naina Kapoor Marking her debut as a producer, the film remains notable for its warmth and relatability. As Naina, an independent photographer content with emotional compromise, Dia portrayed a woman who ultimately chooses authentic happiness over comfortable stability.
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024) – Shalini Chandra
Measured, incisive, and empathetic, Shalini Chandra reaffirmed Dia’s command over high-stakes ensemble storytelling. The role underscored her credibility in portraying women in leadership—calm, authoritative, and quietly formidable.
Kaafir (2019) – Kainaaz Akhtar
A career-defining role, Kaafir placed Dia at the emotional core of the narrative. As a woman trapped across borders by circumstance and politics, she delivered a performance marked by vulnerability and resilience—arguably her finest.
