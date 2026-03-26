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Akshay Kumar Eyes Delay for Bhooth Bangla as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Dominates Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking box office run, leaving competitors nervous. Reports suggest Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla may delay release to avoid clashing with the blockbuster’s dominance this season.
'Dhurandhar 2' earnings shake up 'Bhooth Bangla's' planning
Seeing the massive earnings and strong hold of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the makers of 'Bhooth Bangla' are now rethinking their release date. People believe that the film's release might get shifted once again.
Will 'Bhooth Bangla' arrive on April 10 or be postponed?
The team had scheduled Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' for an April 10 release. But a fresh report from Bollywood Hungama suggests the film might be postponed again. It's worth noting that the Priyadarshan-directorial was first set to release on April 2, 2026, but the makers pushed it to April 10.
Why the makers of 'Bhooth Bangla' might change their plan
A report quotes sources saying, "The way 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is performing, it's clear its craze won't die down soon. 'Bhooth Bangla' also looks like an exciting film. Since 'Dhurandhar 2' is making historic collections, its fourth-week performance could also be fantastic, which might affect 'Bhooth Bangla's' release."
What could be the new release date for 'Bhooth Bangla'?
The report states that the makers are considering shifting the film's release by a week, from April 10 to April 17. It says, "Currently, no major Hindi film is scheduled for April 17. So, if 'Bhooth Bangla' gets postponed, this date could prove to be a profitable deal."
'Bhooth Bangla' trailer also caught in suspense
According to the report, "Akshay Kumar and producer Ekta Kapoor are closely analysing the situation and will soon decide on the release date. If the film comes out on April 10, its trailer will be released on March 27. Otherwise, the audience will have to wait a bit longer."
Akshay-Priyadarshan come together after 16 years
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are working together in 'Bhooth Bangla' after a gap of about 16 years. The film will also feature actors like Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani.
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