5 6 Image Credit : instagram

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Let's talk about the number of shows. Dhurandhar 2 had 11,294 shows for its paid previews. This jumped to 21,633 shows on day one, 20,125 on day two, and 20,917 on day three. The film had 21,202 shows on day four, 20,382 on day five, 20,412 on day six, and 20,311 on day seven.