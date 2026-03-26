- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Film Roars, Massive Numbers Shock All; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Film Roars, Massive Numbers Shock All; Check Here
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its record-breaking run at the box office, with collections soaring each day. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has completed seven days in theatres with astonishing numbers.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Director Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar 2, earned a solid ₹47.70 crore on its seventh day. But, this number shows a small drop compared to previous days. Still, the film's total net collection in India has hit a massive ₹623.42 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' is the sequel to 'Dhurandhar', which came out in December 2025. In this film, Ranveer Singh plays the characters of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others. Yami Gautam also makes a special cameo appearance.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.