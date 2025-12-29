Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh's Fans Having 'Hamza fever'; Here's What They Said
Unstoppable Ranveer Singh: Hamza's Tsunami rewrites box office history as thedeadliest reclaiming of the throne; Netizens say "The greatest actor of this generation"
There are box-office runs, and then there are cultural moments — and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has firmly become the latter. At the centre of this phenomenon stands Ranveer Singh, whose portrayal of Hamza has ignited what fans are calling Hamza fever.
Weeks into its release, the film continues to surge ahead, shattering records daily and proving that this is not just momentum — it is domination.
Netizens have been vocal about what they’re witnessing on screen. One viewer wrote:
"Finally had time to watch #Dhurandhar 👊 No matter what hype is created, #RanveerSingh has demolished his role through his amazing acting skills. 🤩 Cinematography is top notch although editing could've been better. Other actors add feathers to the cap yet Ranveer steals it!💯"
— Niraj N. Navindgikar (@baNkster714) December 28, 2025
Another netizen highlighted a standout moment from the film:
"The acting Masterclass From #RanveerSingh at this scene was Outstanding #Dhurandhar"
— Armaan C. Das (@whynot_armaan) December 28, 2025
The conversation around Hamza has largely centred on Ranveer’s ability to command the frame — through his eyes, voice modulation, and sheer intensity. One tweet captured this sentiment perfectly:
"#Dhurendhar was out & out #RanveerSingh 's movie . His eyes , voice modulation & intensity is insane . Hamza is planning , plotting & doing everything in the movie. Music is good ."
— Appu 💋 (@Apps1474) December 28, 2025
What’s even more telling is the repeat value audiences are finding in the film:
"The way #RanveerSingh lights up the screen is unreal. His eyes say it all. Watching #Dhurandhar for the 4th time, yet it still feels like the first. 🔥"
— online (@sabil52966020) December 29, 2025
The layered nature of Ranveer’s performance — juggling multiple identities — has also fueled anticipation for what lies ahead:
"Hamza Ali Mazari × Jaskirat Singh Rangi Not a disguise , a transformation. One man, two identities, and a line that keeps fading..! Waiting....Dhurandhar Part 2..🔥 #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar2"
— Anmol_Speaks (@Anmol497_speaks) December 29, 2025
And finally, the simplest verdict of all:
"#RanveerSingh - The greatest actor of this generation 🔥🔥"
— SRKsKratos 🪓 (@SRKsKratos) December 25, 2025
As Dhurandhar continues its relentless march at the box office, one thing is undeniable — Ranveer Singh is operating at the peak of his powers. Hamza fever is real, the records keep falling, and the storm shows no signs of stopping and with this its safe to say that he is the best actor of this generation.
