The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have adopted an unusual marketing plan by preparing three separately certified teasers for different viewing platforms. Reports indicate that one teaser carrying a U/A 16+ rating will be screened in theatres, while two additional versions rated A are designed for digital release. This flexible certification approach allows the team to customize promotional content based on audience and platform, a move rarely seen in Bollywood promotions. With teaser approvals already completed, the film’s marketing campaign is set to begin well ahead of release.