Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Saga Unveils Three Teasers in Bollywood First
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is raising the hype with a first-of-its-kind triple-teaser strategy. With post-production underway and the trailer on the way, the spy saga gears up for a massive March 2026 theatrical showdown
Triple-Teaser Strategy Sets a New Promotional Trend
The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have adopted an unusual marketing plan by preparing three separately certified teasers for different viewing platforms. Reports indicate that one teaser carrying a U/A 16+ rating will be screened in theatres, while two additional versions rated A are designed for digital release. This flexible certification approach allows the team to customize promotional content based on audience and platform, a move rarely seen in Bollywood promotions. With teaser approvals already completed, the film’s marketing campaign is set to begin well ahead of release.
Post-Production in Full Swing as Trailer Nears Release
Dhurandhar 2 is currently in post-production, with editing, sound design, background score, and visual effects nearing completion. Director Aditya Dhar has assured fans that the official trailer will arrive soon, with industry insiders expecting a launch in late February to maximize pre-release momentum. The film follows the massive success of Dhurandhar, which crossed the 1200 crore mark worldwide, making expectations exceptionally high for the second installment’s theatrical arrival on March 19, 2026.
Story Continuation Promises Closure and Bigger Conflict
Rather than functioning as a conventional sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is structured as the concluding chapter of a two-part storyline. The first film’s post-credit sequence hinted at unresolved missions and looming threats, which now form the backbone of the new narrative. Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, facing an intensified conflict led by Arjun Rampal’s antagonist Major Iqbal. Returning characters and expanded arcs aim to deliver emotional closure, high-stakes action, and a definitive end to the espionage saga.
