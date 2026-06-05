The teaser for the thriller 'Paris Cafe', starring Guru Somasundaram and Anumol, has been released. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Dragon' alongside Jr NTR, the glimpse of which was recently shared by the makers.

The teaser of the thriller movie 'Paris Cafe' was released today, which stars Guru Somasundaram and Anumol in lead roles. Written and directed by debutant Saraj Seelan, the film's teaser initially starts with the introduction of a fun-loving family of the couple, Guru Somasundaram and Anumol. The situation soon takes a downturn with the glimpses of their unfortunate past, which involves their encounters with the police and murder.

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Saregama South shared the teaser on their YouTube handle on Friday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-2XqU19v5Y

The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

Guru Somasundaram in 'Dragon'

Meanwhile, Guru Somasundaram will also be seen in the upcoming Prashanth Neel's 'Dragon.' He will play the role of an accountant in the film. The makers shared a glimpse of Jr NTR starrer Dragon on the actor's birthday.

As per the glimpse, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.

The glimpse of 'Dragon' is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role.

The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, the opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

The makers introduced several actor's and their characters, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi and many others.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027. (ANI)