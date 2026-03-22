Let's look at the day-wise collections. The film earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews. It then collected Rs 102.55 crore on day one, Rs 80.72 crore on day two, and a massive Rs 113 crore on day three. The movie saw an 81.6% occupancy on its third day, up from 62.6% on day two and 67.8% on day one. It has been screened in over 20,000 shows.