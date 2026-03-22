Dhurandhar 2 Creates History, Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in Just 3 Days
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created history by crossing the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just three days, setting a new benchmark and emerging as one of 2026’s biggest action blockbusters.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3
Dhurandhar 2 crossed 500 crore in 3 days
Let's look at the day-wise collections. The film earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews. It then collected Rs 102.55 crore on day one, Rs 80.72 crore on day two, and a massive Rs 113 crore on day three. The movie saw an 81.6% occupancy on its third day, up from 62.6% on day two and 67.8% on day one. It has been screened in over 20,000 shows.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day-wise
The film has also broken the collection records of movies like War and Tiger 3. The story follows the events after the death of Rehman Dakait. Ranveer Singh plays the character Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer. Audiences are loving the scenes where he takes down gangs in Pakistan one by one.
Dhurandhar 2 collection details
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