Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Vicky Kaushal’s Fitness Coach Turns Actor in Dhurandhar 2
As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge dominates the box office, Mustafa Ahmed grabs attention for his role and inspiring journey from celebrity fitness trainer to emerging actor.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Gains Momentum
Ranveer Singh’s film continues a powerful box office run, crossing ₹300 crore within just three days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel is winning praise for its gripping narrative, high-octane sequences, and strong ensemble cast, making it one of the biggest performers of the year so far.
Who Is Mustafa Ahmed?
One of the film’s standout names is Mustafa Ahmed, who plays intelligence operative Rizwan. Unlike typical actors, Mustafa comes from a fitness background. He is a well-known strength and conditioning coach in Bollywood, now gaining recognition for his impactful on-screen presence alongside Ranveer Singh in the film.
From Fitness Coach to Actor
Before acting, Mustafa trained top stars like Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, and also worked with Hrithik Roshan during recovery phases. He even helped Ranveer transform for Padmaavat, showcasing his expertise in physical training and preparation.
Growing Role in Franchise
Reports suggest Mustafa entered films through his association with Aditya Dhar, debuting with ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ before appearing in the first Dhurandhar. In the sequel, his role has expanded, earning attention. With strong momentum, the film is expected to surpass its previous installment’s lifetime collection soon.
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