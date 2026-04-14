- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Jawan; Eyes Bigger Records
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Jawan; Eyes Bigger Records
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: After nearly month in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 continues dominant run. Despite a weekday dip, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is closing in on ₹1,100 crore in India and smashing global box office records
Day 26 Dip, But Momentum Still Strong
Dhurandhar 2 saw a sharp weekday drop on its 26th day, collecting ₹5.20 crore after a strong Sunday of ₹14.50 crore. While this marks a 64% fall, such dips are typical after a solid weekend run.
The film continues to draw audiences across more than 10,000 shows nationwide, showing sustained demand even in its fourth week. The Hindi version remains the primary contributor, with smaller but steady inputs from Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada markets.
Marching Towards ₹1,100 Crore in India, ₹1,700+ Crore Worldwide
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹1,088.62 crore.
Globally, the numbers are even more impressive. With ₹1,303.37 crore gross from India and ₹415.25 crore overseas, the worldwide total has reached ₹1,718.62 crore. The film is now on the brink of another major milestone as it eyes the ₹1,100 crore net mark domestically.
Beats ‘Jawan’ and ‘Stree 2’ in Week 4 Race
In its fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest performers in Bollywood history. With ₹40.2 crore already in week 4, it has overtaken Jawan and Stree 2 in this phase of theatrical run.
The film now ranks among the top 4 highest fourth-week grossers and is eyeing bigger benchmarks set by films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and its own predecessor Dhurandhar. Whether it climbs further will depend on weekday stability and upcoming competition.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Slows Down After Record Run; Collects THIS
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.