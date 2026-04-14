Dhurandhar 2 saw a sharp weekday drop on its 26th day, collecting ₹5.20 crore after a strong Sunday of ₹14.50 crore. While this marks a 64% fall, such dips are typical after a solid weekend run.

The film continues to draw audiences across more than 10,000 shows nationwide, showing sustained demand even in its fourth week. The Hindi version remains the primary contributor, with smaller but steady inputs from Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada markets.