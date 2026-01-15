- Home
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: The top 6 contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 need to be selected. A mid-week elimination has happened. Dhruvanth has left the house. So, who is it?
Who will be out?
Yes, Dhanush Gowda had already secured a spot in the top 6. The question was who among Ashwini Gowda, Dhruvanth, Gilli Nata, Raghu, Rakshitha Shetty, and Kavya Shaiva would be out.
Opposition to Kiccha's applause
By the way, Dhruvanth has been eliminated. Kiccha Sudeep had given him 'Kiccha's Applause' for the entire season, calling him the most entertaining contestant. This faced a lot of backlash.
Applause for the whole season
Many said the applause for the whole season should have gone to Gilli Nata, not Dhruvanth. By the way, Rashika had said that Dhruvanth was living in a delusion.
I played as a one-man army
Dhruvanth talking to his fans inside the house was also trolled. He had said, 'I played as a one-man army, you all sent me here with faith, I played the game and sent everyone out.'
Kavya should have been out
Many said Dhruvanth spoke with overconfidence. The question arose why someone who got Kiccha's applause isn't in the house. Some are commenting that Dhruvanth deserved to stay over Kavya.
