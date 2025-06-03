Image Credit : Social Media

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev & Brahmastra Part 3

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, these are sequels to 2022's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva'. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone might join Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Brahmastra' franchise was planned as a trilogy. The first part is out, the second is in progress, and a third will follow. Details are scarce.