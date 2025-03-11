Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise

Read Full Gallery

The Dhoom franchise has always been an exciting cinematic event, known for its slick action, stylish characters, and intense high-speed chases. While there’s no confirmed news about Dhoom 4, it’s never too early to imagine which stars could bring fresh energy to this iconic series

Dhoom is all about iconic chases, slick action and fun! Here are 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the much loved franchise. Let's check them out

Janhvi Kapoor – Balancing Glamour and Grit

Janhvi Kapoor’s increasing interest in thrillers, as seen in Ulajh, positions her as a potential addition to Dhoom 4. Combining classic Bollywood elegance with her evolving screen presence, she could effectively portray a character who initially appears vulnerable but is ultimately revealed to be the mastermind behind the operation

Kriti Sanon – Poised for Action

With her commanding screen presence and striking persona, Kriti Sanon could easily step into the world of Dhoom. Whether playing a daring racer, a rogue cop, or a cunning thief planning an elaborate heist, Kriti has the charisma and skill to fit seamlessly into this high-stakes world

Rashmika Mandanna – The Energetic Game-Changer

Rashmika Mandanna’s natural charm and unpredictable energy could add a refreshing twist to the franchise. Having already displayed her action skills, Rashmika could portray a wildcard thief or a rebellious cop, bringing a distinct dynamic to the story

Wamiqa Gabbi – A Surprising Yet Ideal Choice

Wamiqa Gabbi stands out as a strong contender for Dhoom 4. With her impressive range—from her old-school Bollywood charm in Jubilee to her intense presence in Charlie Chopra and her upcoming action-packed role in Goodachari 2—she’s proven her versatility. Whether as a mastermind orchestrating elaborate heists or a tech expert breaking into high-security systems, Wamiqa’s fresh and stylish presence could align perfectly with the Dhoom universe.

