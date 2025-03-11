Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise

The Dhoom franchise has always been an exciting cinematic event, known for its slick action, stylish characters, and intense high-speed chases. While there’s no confirmed news about Dhoom 4, it’s never too early to imagine which stars could bring fresh energy to this iconic series

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Dhoom is all about iconic chases, slick action and fun! Here are 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the much loved franchise. Let's check them out

article_image2

Janhvi Kapoor – Balancing Glamour and Grit

Janhvi Kapoor’s increasing interest in thrillers, as seen in Ulajh, positions her as a potential addition to Dhoom 4. Combining classic Bollywood elegance with her evolving screen presence, she could effectively portray a character who initially appears vulnerable but is ultimately revealed to be the mastermind behind the operation


article_image3

Kriti Sanon – Poised for Action

With her commanding screen presence and striking persona, Kriti Sanon could easily step into the world of Dhoom. Whether playing a daring racer, a rogue cop, or a cunning thief planning an elaborate heist, Kriti has the charisma and skill to fit seamlessly into this high-stakes world

article_image4

Rashmika Mandanna – The Energetic Game-Changer

Rashmika Mandanna’s natural charm and unpredictable energy could add a refreshing twist to the franchise. Having already displayed her action skills, Rashmika could portray a wildcard thief or a rebellious cop, bringing a distinct dynamic to the story

article_image5

Wamiqa Gabbi – A Surprising Yet Ideal Choice

Wamiqa Gabbi stands out as a strong contender for Dhoom 4. With her impressive range—from her old-school Bollywood charm in Jubilee to her intense presence in Charlie Chopra and her upcoming action-packed role in Goodachari 2—she’s proven her versatility. Whether as a mastermind orchestrating elaborate heists or a tech expert breaking into high-security systems, Wamiqa’s fresh and stylish presence could align perfectly with the Dhoom universe.

