Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to start filming for YRF film in 2026? Read on

Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in YRF's Dhoom 4. He is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting year ahead. He is set to feature in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'. He is also preparing to start shooting for YRF's 'Dhoom 4' next year. According to some reports, he will start shooting for this YRF venture in April next year

article_image2

As reported, Ranbir Kapoor is set to undergo a significant makeover for his role in 'Dhoom4'. It was noted that he is expected to wrap up his ongoing projects before beginning work on the highly anticipated film. The production team is reportedly in the process of finalizing two female leads and an antagonist, with key candidates for the villain's role being considered from the South Indian film industry

article_image3

In addition to Dhoom 4, Kapoor is also set to appear in Ramayana, a mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he will play the role of Ram. Sai Pallavi and Yash will portray Sita and Ravana, respectively. This film is scheduled for a Diwali release next year

article_image4

Currently, Kapoor is busy with the romantic drama Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to release on March 20, 2026. Moreover, Kapoor has another project, Animal Park, a sequel to the hit film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, lined up for the future

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date RBA

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch] NTI

Telugu Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina faces backlash for derogatory comment on actress Anshu's size [watch]

Ex Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48 ATG

Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation vkp

Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation

Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY

'India-US relationship will continue to grow...' S Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration anr

'India-US relationship will continue to grow...' Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration [WATCH]

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions

Palisades fire: Deadliest LA wildfire may have been sparked by hikers or local teenagers, say investigators vkp

Los Angeles wildfires: Hikers or local teenagers may have started deadly Palisades blaze, say investigators

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon