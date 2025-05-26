Dhadak 2 to Animal Park: Triptii Dimri set to shine in these upcoming projects
Reports suggest Triptii Dimri has replaced Deepika Padukone in the film 'Spirit.' Let's take a look at her upcoming movies.
| Published : May 26 2025, 04:42 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Dhadak 2
Triptii Dimri will be seen in the lead role in the sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak.'
25
Arjun Ustara
Triptii Dimri will appear in the film 'Arjun Ustara,' directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
35
Animal Park
Triptii Dimri will be seen in 'Animal Park,' the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal.'
45
Spirit
Triptii Dimri and Prabhas will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit.'
55
Untitled Film
According to media reports, Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.
Top Stories