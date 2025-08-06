- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 5: Tripti Dimri, Siddhant’s Film Faces Drop After Weekend
Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 5: Tripti Dimri, Siddhant’s Film Faces Drop After Weekend
Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has collected ₹14.35 crore in five days. Despite a strong start and positive reviews, the film is now struggling at the box office.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Director Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is witnessing a sharp decline in its box office performance. Despite a positive initial response and good reviews, the romantic thriller is struggling to maintain its momentum after just five days of release.
KNOW
Box Office Collection So Far
Released on August 1, Dhadak 2 earned a total of ₹14.35 crore at the Indian box office in its first five days. Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:
- Day 1 (Thursday): ₹3.5 crore
- Day 2 (Friday): ₹3.75 crore
- Day 3 (Saturday): ₹4.15 crore
- Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.35 crore
- Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹1.6 crore
While the weekend saw decent footfall, the film experienced a significant dip in collections once the weekdays began. The box office numbers suggest that Dhadak 2 may soon wrap up its theatrical run unless there's a turnaround.
About the Film
Dhadak 2 is a romantic thriller drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Producers include Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Pragati Deshmukh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawala, Meenu Arora, and Somen Mishra.
The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. However, Dhadak 2 is also a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), which tackled themes of caste and social injustice.
Career Snapshot: Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Tripti Dimri, though relatively new in the industry, has seen a steady rise. Her filmography includes:
- Laila Majnu – ₹2.72 crore
- Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – ₹42.09 crore
- Bad Newz – ₹64.53 crore
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – ₹260.11 crore
- Animal – cameo appearance
- Dhadak 2 – ₹14.35 crore (so far)
Siddhant Chaturvedi made a strong debut with Gully Boy (₹238.16 crore). However, his subsequent films didn’t match that success:
- Bunty Aur Babli 2 – ₹22.12 crore
- Phone Bhoot – ₹18.73 crore
- Yudhra – ₹11.31 crore
- Dhadak 2 – ₹14.35 crore (so far)