Box Office Collection So Far

Released on August 1, Dhadak 2 earned a total of ₹14.35 crore at the Indian box office in its first five days. Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹3.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹3.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹4.15 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.35 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹1.6 crore

While the weekend saw decent footfall, the film experienced a significant dip in collections once the weekdays began. The box office numbers suggest that Dhadak 2 may soon wrap up its theatrical run unless there's a turnaround.