Image Credit : instagram

Dhadak 2 movie collection

Shazia Iqbal's first film as a director, Dhadak 2, failed to do well at the box office. According to the report on sacnilk.com, the film collected 3.35 crores on the first day. The overall occupancy of the film in Hindi was 2.8 percent on the first day. The occupancy of the morning show was 15.02 percent, whereas the occupancy in the afternoon was 22.29 percent. The occupancy of the night show increased to around 32.07 percent. Talking about Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardar 2, its condition was also not very good at the box office. The film earned only 6.21 crores on the first day.