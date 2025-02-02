Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

Shahid Kapoor's Deva, a gripping crime action thriller, continues to impress audiences. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film showcases Shahid's fierce portrayal of an intense cop, Dev Ambre.



Shahid Kapoor kicked off 2025 with his highly anticipated release, Deva, a crime action thriller. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film marks the Malayalam filmmaker's Bollywood debut. Shahid plays the intense cop, Dev Ambre, alongside Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The movie has quickly gained attention for its gripping storyline and Shahid’s fierce portrayal.

Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, where Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead. In this Hindi version, Shahid’s character is a hot-headed cop with a strong on-screen presence. The film also explores the intriguing chemistry between Shahid and Pooja, making it a buzz-worthy collaboration for fans.

On its second day, Deva saw a boost in box office numbers. After opening with a collection of Rs 5.5 crores, the film earned Rs 6.25 crores on its first Saturday. With a total of Rs 11.75 crores by Day 2, the film has been performing well, especially for a crime action thriller in its early days.

Shahid Kapoor shared insights about his physical transformation for the role of Dev Ambre. He aimed for a rugged look, inspired by the image of a tough, strong character. Shahid envisioned his cop to resemble a bulldog—broad-shouldered, raw, and intimidating. His dedication to portraying this tough character has resonated well with audiences.

