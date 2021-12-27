Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave Mumbai; take off for their New Year holiday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they exited the city early morning. As usual, the couple kept their fashion game on point with their airport looks.

Bollywood's cutest couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of their latest film 83, are off for their New Year holiday. Today, early morning, both were spotted at the Mumbai international airport, keeping their fashion game on point.



The power couple made an impressive style statement and slew in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika looked super cool in a white top and muted brown pants.

Deepika completed her looked with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat. She carried a classic Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the airport hand in hand and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport. A video shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram account, shows Ranveer opening the car’s door for Deepika. Deepika and Ranveer last year went to Rajasthan for New Year.

Some social media users started trolled Ranveer for his look and others trolled Deepika. One user commented, “Itni subha cowboy banke kon ghumta hai.” Another user said, “Jada Chambalri hai… purane kaand bhul gayi ye…nashebaaz.” One wrote, “Y does she always wait for ranveer to open door for her....itna bhi kya nakhre.”