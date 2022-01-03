Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

Check out these NYE 2021 pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. They will definitely leave you wanting to plan your next vacay.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is one of the most celebrated couples of Hollywood and Bollywood put together. Their PDA on social media along with their mushy pictures together is something that their fans constantly look forward to. On Monday, Priyanka shared pictures from her New Year celebrations along with her husband Nick. The couple cuddled on a cruise deck as they were joined by Priyanka’s close friend Natasha Poonawala. Check out their pictures from the dreamy lavish New Year vacay:

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have often dropped couple goals with their pictures. And these photographs too add to the list. 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor lay in the lap of her singer husband as Nick planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. As they embraced their love in each other's arms, the crashing seawater with the backdrop of golden skies and a mountain made for a perfect picture frame. Priyanka looks scintillating in a maroon gown with her tresses tied in a bun. Nick, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured printed shirt with shorts.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In a selfie, Priyanka Chopra made a pout while Nick Jonas casually posed. Priyanka’s sunglasses are proof of how she nails at drawing attention for her chic fashion sense every single time. Nick Jonas too never shies away from displaying his fashion hits. Even if in his casuals, Nick knows how to dress well. His sleeveless black t-shirt confirms how he prefers anything that is comfortable but stylish at the same time.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra also got the temperature soaring with her tangerine bikini selfie. While it is nearly impossible to take one's eyes off from Priyanka's infectious smile in the picture, the tattoo of a map, possibly a world map, on her forearm is unmissable. It totally reflects how much she loves travelling.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared these pictures with a caption that read she is grateful for the year 2021. The actor also shared another selfie of hers wherein she is wearing funky ‘Happy New year’ glasses on top of a white slip-on dress.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In another picture, Priyanka Chopra raised a toast to what looks like the last sunset of 2021. Well, who doesn’t enjoy a drink amidst waters while overlooking a beautiful golden sunset?

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram