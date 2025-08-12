Image Credit : Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially engaged to Georgina Rodríguez, the model-entrepreneur who captured his heart. Here’s a look at her journey from small-town roots to global fame and life with the football legend.

For some fans, this moment had been long overdue; for others, it sparked curiosity about the woman who has been by Ronaldo’s side for nearly a decade and how the 40-year-old football legend fell in love with her.

From small-town beginnings to global recognition

Georgina Rodríguez, now 31, is more than just the partner of one of the world’s greatest athletes. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she moved to Spain during her childhood. She was raised in the quiet city of Jaca near the French border, where she once worked as a waitress before taking up an au pair position in England.