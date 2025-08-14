- Home
Coolie LEAKED: Rajinikanth’s Most Anticipated Action Movie Hits Piracy Sites Hours After Release
Rajinikanth’s action-packed Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was leaked online within hours of release, with pirated copies in multiple formats hurting its box office debut and raising concerns over piracy’s legal and digital risks.
Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated action drama Coolie hit theatres today (August 16) amid massive fan excitement. However, celebrations were cut short when the film was leaked online within hours of release, impacting its box office performance on opening day.
By noon, pirated versions began circulating on popular illegal streaming sites, available in multiple formats, from low-quality 240p rips to near-HD 1080p prints. This early leak dealt a blow to the film’s earnings, frustrating both fans and filmmakers.
Star-Studded Action and Gripping Plot
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former gold smuggler determined to reclaim his power by stealing technology hidden inside old gold watches. His quest spirals into a dangerous game with high stakes.
The film boasts an impressive cast, with Nagarjuna playing a powerful antagonist, earning praise from viewers for his intense screen presence. Aamir Khan appears in a memorable cameo, while Shruti Haasan adds charm and depth to the narrative. Moneycontrol rated the film 3.5 stars, calling it a “must-watch for all Rajinikanth fans.”
Piracy’s Legal and Digital Dangers
Watching Coolie on unauthorized platforms is a criminal offence in India, punishable with fines up to ₹2 lakh or even imprisonment. Beyond legal risks, cybersecurity experts warn that piracy websites often contain malware, spyware, and phishing scams that can steal personal data, hack accounts, or commit fraud. Many such platforms also push adult or gambling content, posing added risks to younger audiences.