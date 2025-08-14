Image Credit : Twitter / sun pictures

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated action drama Coolie hit theatres today (August 16) amid massive fan excitement. However, celebrations were cut short when the film was leaked online within hours of release, impacting its box office performance on opening day.

By noon, pirated versions began circulating on popular illegal streaming sites, available in multiple formats, from low-quality 240p rips to near-HD 1080p prints. This early leak dealt a blow to the film’s earnings, frustrating both fans and filmmakers.